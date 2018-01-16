Filed Under:office etiquette, The Morning MIX, what are the most important pieces of office etiquette

It seems like things are getting looser around the office these days. Buzzfeed released this survey on office etiquette:

Is it okay to play music without headphones in?  94% say it’s unacceptable.  Only 6% of us are fine with it.

Is it okay to eat really smelly food at your desk, like tuna?  63% say no.  37% say it’s your lunch, so eat whatever you want, and they’ll deal with the smell.

Is it okay to take your shoes off at your desk?  56% say yes.  44% say no, never.

How about clipping your nails at your desk?  93% say no.  7% say go for it.

Is it okay to occasionally make personal phone calls at work?  51% say no.  49% say it’s fine, as long as it’s not all the time.

Should you mute your cell phone, so it doesn’t make noise all day when you get text messages?  75% say mute it.  25% don’t care.

Is putting your feet up on your desk acceptable?  82% say no, it’s unprofessional.

Is it ever okay to eat a coworker’s food from the office fridge?  97% say never.  3% say yes.

Is it okay to pass gas in the office?  66% say hold it in or go somewhere else, like the bathroom.  34% say just let it rip.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live