It seems like things are getting looser around the office these days. Buzzfeed released this survey on office etiquette:

Is it okay to play music without headphones in? 94% say it’s unacceptable. Only 6% of us are fine with it.

Is it okay to eat really smelly food at your desk, like tuna? 63% say no. 37% say it’s your lunch, so eat whatever you want, and they’ll deal with the smell.

Is it okay to take your shoes off at your desk? 56% say yes. 44% say no, never.

How about clipping your nails at your desk? 93% say no. 7% say go for it.

Is it okay to occasionally make personal phone calls at work? 51% say no. 49% say it’s fine, as long as it’s not all the time.

Should you mute your cell phone, so it doesn’t make noise all day when you get text messages? 75% say mute it. 25% don’t care.

Is putting your feet up on your desk acceptable? 82% say no, it’s unprofessional.

Is it ever okay to eat a coworker’s food from the office fridge? 97% say never. 3% say yes.

Is it okay to pass gas in the office? 66% say hold it in or go somewhere else, like the bathroom. 34% say just let it rip.