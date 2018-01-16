If you’re a user of Snapchat, I’m sure you’re very familiar with all of the filters that constantly rotate. One minute you can be a dancing grandma, a singing hotdog, a cat with ears and a cute nose, or even a dog with a long tongue!

A few days ago I noticed they had made a filter with the new Justin Timberlake song, “Filthy.” Well turns out Justin found the filter, and made a snap with it!

He’s got a pretty funny reaction to seeing his own song used in the filter, watch it below! JT is so all of us right now HAHA!