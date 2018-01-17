**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate, on Monday, January 15, Us Weekly confirms. The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian announced on her app yesterday.

Kim and Kanye were both in the delivery room when the child was born, and Kim was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her baby girl, who was delivered without complications at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

**Jackée Harry, who played Lisa Landry on the hit ABC sitcom “Sister, Sister,” just confirmed that the show will be coming back.

“Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited,” she told Steve Harvey on his talk show on Tuesday, confirming that the reboot rumors were true. “Tia and Tamara [Mowry] are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

The famous twins have been working on relaunching Sister, Sister, which originally ran from 1994 to 1999, for quite some time. “[It’s] amazing and wonderful. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything,” Tia, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively in November.

**Enrique Iglesias surprised his more than 11 million Instagram followers when he posted an adorable photo of one of his newborn twins on Monday.

The new dad captioned the picture, “My Sunshine.” An hour later, mom Anna Kournikova shared a picture of herself cuddling the other twin. The 4 week old babies names are Nicholas and Lucy.

And even though Enrique and Anna have been dating for 16 years, neither have ever confirmed that they are in a relationship. Fans have speculated, however, that the two secretly wed, given the yellow diamond she wears on her ring finger.

**Are ‘Mad Men’ actress January Jones and former ‘Bachelor’ star Nick Viall dating? Well they are definitely showing subtle displays of affection on their on social media pages…

The season 21 Bachelor is once again looking for love following his split from fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, and when asked about his current status all he said to US Weekly was, “I’m dating. That’s about all I’ll say.”

However, fans have noticed in recent weeks that Viall has liked the majority of Jones’ Instagram posts since late November, which was shortly after she revealed on The Late Late Show that Nick had mysteriously reached out to her.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” Jones explained to host James Corden. “So is that, like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined, because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

**Paula Deen is back on TV.

The southern cookbook queen, and former Dancing with the Stars contestant has a new TV show, Positively Paula. The first season of this family-friendly cooking show is filmed in Paula’s home in Savannah, Georgia, and airs on RFD-TV each Tuesday night, and is also syndicated around the country.

Deen is glad to be back, especially after a 2015 scandal cost her a TV show and several endorsement deals. It was a difficult time for the 70-year-old TV personality. “God knows I have had tougher moments in the later years of my life,” Deen told PEOPLE at the time. “But it’s what builds character. That’s what makes you into the person that you are.”

**A grocery store chain in Merseyside, England just put up a job listing for a “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur.”

They’re looking for someone who will sit around, taste testing nuggets, fish sticks, and more frozen foods, and help the store figure out which brands are the best.

It’s only a part-time gig though, and there’s no word on how much it pays . . . beyond $35-a-month in gift cards to buy frozen foods from the stores.

**KFC is famous for having phenomenal gravy, so they thought about what else they could do with it besides put it on food…how about drinking it?

They just released three COCKTAIL recipes that use their gravy as an ingredient. Check them out:

1. There’s a bloody mary called the Gravy Mary that uses vodka, an ounce of gravy, tomato juice, Tabasco, and Worcester sauce. You’re also encouraged to garnish it with KFC’s Popcorn Chicken.

2. There’s a drink called the Southern Twist that uses bourbon, two full ounces of gravy, black pepper, and brown sugar.

3. But the weirdest one of all is the Fingerlickin’ Sour, which uses mezcal, over THREE ounces of gravy, cherry liqueur, lemon juice, orange marmalade, and an egg white.

**Vulture.com has a list of the ‘Brattiest Teens in TV History,’ and somehow there’s only nine entries on the list. They did seem to avoid reality shows though, here’s the list:

1. Joffrey Baratheon, “Game of Thrones”

2. Julie Taylor, “Friday Night Lights”

3. Jenny and Dan Humphrey, “Gossip Girl”

4. Carl Grimes, “The Walking Dead”

5. Dawson Leery, “Dawson’s Creek”

6. Maddie Conrad, “Nashville”

7. Dana Brody, “Homeland”

8. Dawn Summers, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

9. Meadow and A.J. Soprano, “The Sopranos”

Here’s a list of songs that turn 20 in 2018:

1. “. . . Baby One More Time”, Britney Spears

2. “Believe”, Cher

3. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, The Backstreet Boys

4. “Angel”, Sarah McLachlan

5. “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith

6. “One Week”, Barenaked Ladies

7. “The Way”, Fastball

8. “Iris”, The Goo Goo Dolls

9. “Closing Time”, Semisonic

10. “Getting Jiggy With It”, Will Smith