January 17 is a busy day in Hollywood, at least a busy day to celebrate a birthday! Take a look at this list of celebs who are one year older today:
Connor Cruise is 23. (The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman)
DJ Calvin Harris is 34.
NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is 36.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘DWTS’ is 38.
Zooey Deschanel is 38.
Kid Rock is 47.
Michelle Obama is 54.
Jim Carrey is 56.
Steve Harvey is 61.
Maury Povich is 79.
James Earl Jones is 87.
Betty White is 96.
Betty is 96 y’all! Our favorite ‘Golden Girl‘ is the only living star from the show, and she’s still rockin it! Happy birthday!!
Happy 96th birthday @BettyMWhite!
HAPPY 96th Birthday 2 The ONLY Living Golden Girl, Betty White!!! (01.17.22)
Happy 96th Birthday to the incomparable Betty White @BettyMWhite
Happy Birthday to Betty White
🎉🎉🎈🎈🎁🎉🎉🎈😊😄💟💖#BettyWhite #HappyBirthdayBetty pic.twitter.com/OwjAykPk0G
