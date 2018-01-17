Ryan Williams is from London and he thought he figured out a way to beat the baggage fees. Unfortunately, he was wrong. He thought he could get out of paying the $65 fee for a check bag by wearing all his clothes.

Remember that episode from friends?

Ryan put on 8 pairs of pants and 10 shirts and tried to get on the plane.

The agents at the gate told him he couldn’t fly like that. So he tried another airline but they stopped him too!

He did get a refund on his ticket and eventually flew home on the third airline. Not sure if he checked his bag or not.