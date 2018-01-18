**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t messing around when it comes to the privacy of their new daughter. Sources tell TMZ that they’ve been getting serious offers for her first photos . . . some in the neighborhood of $5 MILLION.

But they immediately rejected them all, because it would, quote, “violate their morals.” Obviously, they’ll post pictures when THEY’RE ready. They waited about two months to post the first photos of North and Saint.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi caught up with Kanye yesterday, and asked him the baby’s name. He claimed they hadn’t thought of one yet. When one guy suggested Donda, which was Kanye’s mother’s name, he said, quote, “That’s fire!” Kanye could have been joking, but a source told “People” magazine that they really haven’t settled on a name yet.

Kim did post a Louis Vuitton monogram last night, though . . . so people are thinking it might be a clue to the kid’s name.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

**In a new interview, Justin Timberlake admitted that the ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ was brought up during his negotiations to headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He said, quote, “Naturally, that’s something we talked about . . . to be honest, it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again.'”

He also said that he and Janet Jackson have made peace, and for once he kinda owned up to it being HIS fault.

Quote, “I stumbled through it . . . I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘Okay, well you know, you can’t change what’s happened, but you can move forward and learn from it.'”

**The roster of performers at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards continues to grow: Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Sam Smith have joined the list. Additionally, Miley Cyrus will perform with Elton John to celebrate his President’s Merit Award.

Previously announced performers at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards include: Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Bruno Mars, P!nk, and more.

James Corden will host the CBS Award Show on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

**Katy Perry has been known to dye her hair every color of the rainbow, wear fun costumes and paint her face with adventurous makeup, however she’s never turned to surgery to alter her appearance.

In a new interview with Refinery29…of plastic surgery she said, “I haven’t had any, I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”

**Bruce Willis is scaling back … and no better way to do that than to unload a crib that practically features Central Park as the front yard.

Bruce has just listed his NYC duplex for a cool $17.75 million. He bought it for $16.995 million back in 2015 but Bruce and his wife, Emma Heming, are reportedly not spending as much time there to justify keeping it.

The lucky buyer gets an apartment that’s around 6,000 square feet and once used to be 2 separate apartments. The 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom pad features 150 feet of Central Park frontage and a master suite with a luxurious bathroom with Central Park views.

**It’s been pretty cold here in Houston this week, but our temperatures are nothing compared to this…

Oymyakon is a small village in the Siberia region of Russia, and it’s the coldest place on Earth where people actually live.

Well . . . they figured that notoriety might draw some tourists so a few years back, they put up a new tourist attraction: A big thermometer.

Earlier this week, the temperature in Oymyakon hit MINUS-88 DEGREES Fahrenheit. And that made it so cold that it BROKE the town’s big thermometer.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the record low in the village . . . but it is the modern record. Back in February of 1933, they hit minus-90.

If you look at pictures of this place, it’s sooo cold you can see people’s eyelashes completely frozen.

**51% of People Sometimes Skip Social Events to Hang Out With Their Dog

More than half of your friends have thought about hanging out with you, then thought about hanging out with their dog . . . and said, “You know what? I pick the dog.”

According to a new survey, 51% of people say they’ve skipped a social event to spend more time with their dog.

The survey also found that their dog helps them get through almost five stressful events every week . . . even MAJOR things, like breakups or a death in the family.

**We’re still more than two weeks away from the Super Bowl, but companies are already trying to create some buzz over their commercials. Here’s the latest . . .

1. Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are facing off in an ad that promotes Doritos’ new spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew’s clear Ice drink. Both brands are owned by Pepsi.

2. Matt Damon’s Water.org is teaming up with the beer Stella Artois for an ad campaign during the Big Game.

3. Keanu Reeves is doing a commercial for Squarespace. A few years ago, he launched his own motorcycle company Arch Motorcycle using the platform.

4. Cindy Crawford and her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber are doing a Pepsi commercial, which is a nod to the ‘Just One Look’ ad she did in 1992.

5. Tiffany Haddish is doing a Groupon ad. She’s a big fan of the company and was made its new celebrity spokesperson.

6. Lexus is running a spot tied to Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” movie.

7. M&M’s will have its first Super Bowl ad in three years.

**Ellen Pompeo recently renegotiated her contract, and will now get $20 million per year, for two more seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy“.

That’s $575,000 per episode, which adds up to $13.8 million per season. The remaining $6.2 million will come from bonuses and “back end” profits. She’s also getting a producing credit on “Grey’s”, and an executive producing credit on an upcoming spinoff.

That makes Ellen the highest paid DRAMATIC actress on TV. According to “Forbes”, the only actresses making more are sitcom stars Sofia Vergara, who’s raking in $41.5 million a year, and Kaley Cuoco, who’s making $26 million.

**Vulture.com has a list of the ‘Brattiest Teens in TV History,’ and somehow there’s only nine entries on the list. They did seem to avoid reality shows though, here’s the list:

1. Joffrey Baratheon, “Game of Thrones”

2. Julie Taylor, “Friday Night Lights”

3. Jenny and Dan Humphrey, “Gossip Girl”

4. Carl Grimes, “The Walking Dead”

5. Dawson Leery, “Dawson’s Creek”

6. Maddie Conrad, “Nashville”

7. Dana Brody, “Homeland”

8. Dawn Summers, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

9. Meadow and A.J. Soprano, “The Sopranos”