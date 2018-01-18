I have always understood that if you tell your best friends what you are going to name your kids, that’s claiming it. I know some parents that won’t even share their kid’s names out loud because they are afraid that someone will steal it.

When I was home for Christmas I was out with some friends from High School chatting and one of the girls was pregnant and she shared her baby’s name and I was like that’s so cute. I have always loved the name Parker, that’s what I wanna name my first, Parker Pepper. She said it was cute and that was the end of it!

Fast forward to Facebook and she posts a picture of her new baby and the baby’s name is PARKER!

WHAT?!

Hello?!

Less than a month ago you had a completely different name picked out. I bring up Parker and you steal it. Isn’t it an unspoken rule that once you say the name of your future kid out loud, with friends, it’s yours?! Or was I completely naïve?