Filed Under:Baby Names, children, kids

I have always understood that if you tell your best friends what you are going  to name your kids, that’s claiming it. I know some parents that won’t even share their kid’s names out loud because they are afraid that someone will steal it.

 

When I was home for Christmas I was out with some friends from High School chatting and one of the girls was pregnant and she shared her baby’s name and I was like that’s so cute. I have always loved the name Parker, that’s what I wanna name my first, Parker Pepper. She said it was cute and that was the end of it!

Fast forward to Facebook and she posts a picture of her new baby and the baby’s name is PARKER!

WHAT?!

Hello?!

Less than a month ago you had a completely different name picked out. I bring up Parker and you steal it. Isn’t it an unspoken rule that once you say the name of your future kid out loud, with friends, it’s yours?! Or was I completely naïve?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live