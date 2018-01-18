We go back to the winter of 1992 as I’m a freshman in high school. It’s a Catholic day prep that is six towns from my hometown, so it’s a long drive. Every day, Ryan Siden (who is a senior and lives two streets from me) took me to school along with my friend Mike. It snowed the day before, but school wasn’t cancelled. It’s supposed to snow again that afternoon. It’s the second to last period of the day…

Geoff:

I just saw Ryan in the hallway before class. Since Mr Gilmore couldn’t make it to school, he has the final period off. So, he’s gonna drive home then. I have a free period, so I’m leaving with him.

Mike

—————————-

Mike:

What??!?!!? How am I supposed to get home?

Geoff

—————————-

Geoff:

He didn’t say. But since it’s supposed to start snowing again this afternoon, he just wanted to get ahead of it. Are you mad??

Mike

—————————-

Mike:

Am I mad???? Are you kidding? You just told me I don’t have a ride home for a trip that takes 30 minutes by car which means I have to walk 3 hours in the snow! This really didn’t occur to you? I thought you were supposed to be smarter than me!

Geoff

—————————-

Geoff:

Look, what if you get a ride with Seamus? He’s gotten us home before. And he’s a really good guy.

Mike

—————————-

Mike:

Good guy? He doesn’t let anyone get in his car unless they pay him $5 up front! And how am I supposed to find Seamus in the 5 minutes between classes before we go into last period? This is totally wicked messed up, man. You owe me $5.

Geoff

—————————-

Geoff:

I’m not giving you $5. I only have $2. I will give that to you, but you have to pay me back tomorrow because I want to get donuts in the caff for breakfast tomorrow.

Mike