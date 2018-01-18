We haven’t reached the end of the month, but a lot of folks have already given up on your New Year’s resolution. According to Lifehacker, here’s how to get back on track:

1. If you can’t stick to your diet, it might be too ambitious. Instead of aiming to cut out all carbohydrates or doing a juice detox, choose something more reasonable like keeping your sugar intake under 5% of your daily calories or making half your plate vegetables each meal.

2. If you’ve been to the gym less than twice this year, either you didn’t have a plan going in, or your exercise plan was way too much so you gave up. To get back on track, pick some exercises you like, and then schedule time to do them. So if you hate running, don’t make yourself run. But going for a walk around the neighborhood and adding in some jogging intervals could work.

3. If you haven’t paid off any debt, this one is easy to give up on before you even get started because unplanned expenses always come up. So a goal of paying off $5,000 in credit card debt can easily get off track if you procrastinate. Instead, try to put $100 toward your credit card debt every week, which will keep you on schedule and accountable.