Oymyakon is a small village in the Siberia region of Russia (sounds lovely!), and its claim to fame is that it’s the coldest place on Earth where people actually live.

To cash in on that notoriety, they put up a new tourist attraction a few years ago: a big thermometer.

Earlier this week, the temperature in Oymyakon hit -88 degrees Fahrenheit. And that made it so cold that it broke the town’s big thermometer.

-88 isn’t even the coldest the town has been. In February 1933, they hit -90!

USA Today