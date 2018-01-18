Camila Cabello was on ‘The Tonight Show‘ Wednesday night and she performed her hit “Havana” using a lemon shaker!

Jimmy Fallon was played the wood block, bass drum and Casio keyboard, while The Roots were on a kazoo, an orange shaker, a xylophone, a ukulele, hand clappers, and a set of bongos!

Check out the video above, we love this song!