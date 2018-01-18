Camila Cabello was on ‘The Tonight Show‘ Wednesday night and she performed her hit “Havana” using a lemon shaker!
Jimmy Fallon was played the wood block, bass drum and Casio keyboard, while The Roots were on a kazoo, an orange shaker, a xylophone, a ukulele, hand clappers, and a set of bongos!
Check out the video above, we love this song!
All quiet on set! Tune in tonight to see who joins Jimmy & @TheRoots for a brand new Classroom Instruments! pic.twitter.com/CP5Yd3Jhkl
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 17, 2018
Jimmy, @Camila_Cabello and @TheRoots perform “Havana” using classroom instruments! https://t.co/9qPWYJH3aH pic.twitter.com/seNrPiNJu1
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 18, 2018
Comments
