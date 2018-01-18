Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Filed Under:Camila Cabello, Classroom Instruments, Havana, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, The Tonight Show, video

Camila Cabello was on ‘The Tonight Show‘ Wednesday night and she performed her hit “Havana” using a lemon shaker!

Jimmy Fallon was played the wood block, bass drum and Casio keyboard, while The Roots were on a kazoo, an orange shaker, a xylophone, a ukulele, hand clappers, and a set of bongos!

Check out the video above, we love this song!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live