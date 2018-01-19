**Today is National Popcorn Day. And according to a recent survey, 92% of us enjoy popcorn, or at least don’t hate it. Here are the ten most popular popcorn flavors:

1. Classic butter and salt. 31% of people said it’s their favorite way to eat popcorn.

2. White cheddar, 16%.

3. Caramel corn, also 16%.

4. Kettle corn, 15%. Women were 30% more likely to say they liked it than men.

5. Regular cheddar, 11%. So if you combine that with white cheddar, it’s really 27%.

6. Garlic, 3%.

7. “Turtle” popcorn. That’s popcorn covered with chocolate, 3%.

8. Plain. Only 2% of people said they prefer popcorn with nothing on it.

9. Red velvet, 1%. A couple different brands sell a red velvet flavor. Apparently some people are big fans.

10. “Zebra” popcorn, 1%. It’s kind of like “turtle” popcorn, but has chocolate AND white chocolate drizzled on top.

**There are people in Florida who actually want Hulk Hogan to go after a Senate seat . . . or even run for GOVERNOR. And he thinks he could do it . . . quote, “If I run, I will win.”

However, Hulk doesn’t want to, at least not for now. He told TMZ, quote, “Brother, I don’t wanna run. I have a great life here on the beach . . . Right now I’m just hanging out on the beach having a blast.”

TMZ tried to press him on the issue, and they got him to the point of saying, quote, “Right now, this moment, it’s a flat-out no.” They asked him if his answer could be “maybe” or “yes” down the road, and he said, quote, “It could be.”

**ABC is supposedly trying to arrange for a “Mass ‘Bachelor‘ wedding,’ with the last three couples formed on “The Bachelorette”. They’re all still engaged, but it’s just an idea they’re kicking around at this point.

US Weekly says ABC wants to do a, quote, “Mass ‘Bachelor’ wedding.” And by a “MASS WEDDING,” they’re talking about THREE couples.

They’re the last three couples from “The Bachelorette”: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who are all still engaged, remarkably.

**New in Theaters:

1. “12 Strong” (R)

Chris Hemsworth leads a Special Forces team into Afghanistan to fight their way to a Taliban stronghold in the days immediately after 9/11. Their target is an Al Qaeda training camp in the country’s fourth largest city.

Michael Shannon plays his second in command.

Their team of a dozen men also includes Michael Pena and “Moonlight’s” Trevante Rhodes. It’s based on the declassified story of the green berets who got help from a local warlord to infiltrate enemy territory on horseback.

2. “Den of Thieves” (R)

Pablo Schreiber from “Orange is the New Black” leads a crew of bank robbers who plan to hit a branch of the Federal Reserve to steal old currency that’s been taken out of circulation. His crew includes 50 Cent and Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr.

And Gerard Butler is the cop determined to stop them.

3. “Forever My Girl” (PG)

Alex Roe plays a country singer who returns home for a funeral and finds out that he has a daughter with the woman he left at the altar when he left town to start his music career. Jessica Rothe from “Happy Death Day” plays his old flame.

**We’re still more than two weeks away from the Super Bowl, but companies are already trying to create some buzz over their commercials. Here’s the latest:

1. Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are facing off in an ad that promotes Doritos’ new spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew’s clear Ice drink. Both brands are owned by Pepsi.

2. Matt Damon’s Water.org is teaming up with the beer Stella Artois for an ad campaign during the Big Game.

3. Keanu Reeves is doing a commercial for Squarespace. A few years ago, he launched his own motorcycle company Arch Motorcycle using the platform.

4. Cindy Crawford and her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber are doing a Pepsi commercial, which is a nod to the ‘Just One Look’ ad she did in 1992.

5. Tiffany Haddish is doing a Groupon ad. She’s a big fan of the company and was made its new celebrity spokesperson.

6. Lexus is running a spot tied to Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” movie.

7. M&M’s will have its first Super Bowl ad in three years.

**The “Daily Mail” tabloid says that Scarlett Johansson will make MAJOR bank to star in a solo movie for her “Avengers” character, Black Widow.

Supposedly, she’s negotiating a $25 MILLION payday, which would most likely be the biggest salary ever paid to a woman for a single movie. And she’ll probably get a producing credit, which means she’d pull down millions more.

A source says, quote, “Disney believes ‘Black Widow’ could eclipse ‘Wonder Woman’ in terms of a female-led superhero film’s revenue.” The movie is reportedly set to hit theaters in 2020.

“Avengers: Infinity War” comes out this summer . . . and the sequel will be out in 2019. All we know OFFICIALLY about the “Black Widow” movie is that Marvel has hired a writer for it.

**Justin Timberlake says his two-and-a-half-year-old son ‘Silas’ inspired his album title “Man of the Woods” after Justin decided to find out what his son’s name meant.

He said, quote, “I literally just went on Google [and searched] ‘the meaning of the name Silas.’ It sent me to this site, and it said [it’s] of Latin origin, meaning ‘man of the woods.'”

He named Silas after his grandfather and his great-grandfather. His parents divorced when he was young, so his grandfather was very much a father figure.

The album comes out February 2nd. He just released a video for “Supplies”.

**Louis Tomlinson from One Direction just did something really cool. He donated $10,000 toward a fan’s medical costs. She’s a nine-year-old girl named Rylee, and she has a rare brain malformation which causes cerebral palsy.

Her mom posted about her condition on a YouCaring.com page, and said Rylee loved One Direction.

When Louis made the donation, he included this note, quote, “Sending you all the love!”

**Vulture.com has a list of the ‘Brattiest Teens in TV History,’ and somehow there’s only nine entries on the list. They did seem to avoid reality shows though, here’s the list:

1. Joffrey Baratheon, “Game of Thrones”

2. Julie Taylor, “Friday Night Lights”

3. Jenny and Dan Humphrey, “Gossip Girl”

4. Carl Grimes, “The Walking Dead”

5. Dawson Leery, “Dawson’s Creek”

6. Maddie Conrad, “Nashville”

7. Dana Brody, “Homeland”

8. Dawn Summers, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

9. Meadow and A.J. Soprano, “The Sopranos”