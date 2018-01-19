Filed Under:flu health survival kit, The Morning MIX

Have you gotten your flu shot yet? The Morning Mix was lucky that our company did an in-office visit from the local pharmacy! If your work isn’t doing the work for you (thanks, Entercom!), here is a list of five things a pharmacist says you should always have on hand during flu season:

1.  A thermometer to track your fever.  The pharmacist recommends checking your temperature at least twice a day when you’re sick.

2.  Lots of fluids.  Water is ideal but it’s hard to drink enough when you’re sick.  So you should also have stuff like Gatorade or Pedialyte to help replenish electrolytes.

3.  A fever and pain reliever, like Tylenol or Motrin.  Just be sure to read the directions for any medicine you use and be especially careful with children.

4.  Medicine for chest congestion, a nasal decongestant for a stuffy nose and sinus pain, and a non-drowsy antihistamine for a runny nose, postnasal drip, or watery eyes.

5.  Finally, some tissues and some disinfecting wipes to stop the spread of germs.

