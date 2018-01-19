By Hayden Wright

Fall Out Boy’s highly anticipated new album M A N I A is out today and the band revealed dates for their U.S. tour.

The dates kick off August 29 in Uniondale, NY and conclude October 10 in New Orleans.

The tour will feature a special stop for the Chicago band. “We’re playing Wrigley Field which is big deal for those of us that grew up in Chicago,” Pete Wentz told Radio.com. “We’ve also never played a stadium on our own so it’s pretty exciting.”

“I grew up going with my dad,” he continued. “You know what I mean. My Dad will finally think that—”

“You’re finally something,” chimes in drummer Andy Hurley.

“Finally made it,” Wentz concurs.

Check the band’s full tour itinerary below.

8/29 – Uniondale, NY @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/31- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

9/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

9/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

9/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

9/08 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field **Rise Against & Machine Gun Kelly

9/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

9/14 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

9/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

9/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

9/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

9/25 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

9/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

9/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/02 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/09 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

10/10 – New Orleans. LA @ Smoothie King Center

