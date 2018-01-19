Join Mix 96.5’s Jason Cage on Saturday, February 3rd from 11 am until 1 pm for the grand opening of Houston’s newest LA Fitness!

You can visit all day and take part of many great activities such as,

The Ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 am with the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce

The Kids Klub face painting from 10 am until 3 pm

Complimentary healthy snacks and a live DJ getting you pumped up during your workout

Complimentary Boot Camp clinic at 11 am with our personal training staff – Register today!

GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY! You can enter to win an Apple Ipad and other great prizes too!

Make sure to take workout clothes and enjoy complimentary workouts including a noon Zumba class with Jason Cage!

This fun filled event will have activities for the whole family.

The LA Fitness grand opening will be at 195 Yale St. Houston, TX 77007 from 9 am until 8 pm on Saturday, February 3rd

Call 713-401-2840 for more information or click here