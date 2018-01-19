Normally it is just an expression but this time, it was the actual act of giving someone the coat off your back that has gone viral.

We all know how cold it has been in Houston and we aren’t prepared for the temperatures. In Alabama they have had some legit frigid temps and Ophthalmic Assistant Briana DiGiorgio was in his car and she spotted a man walking that appeared to be homeless. The man had only a sweatshirt wrapped around his neck like a scarf and according to the Dailymail, “minimal clothing” to keep him warm.

The man in the video is neonatologist Dr. Rees Oliver, and you see him take off his jacket and give it to the homeless man and now that video has gone viral .