For Christmas, I bought my wife a brand new computer. As part of the GIGANTIC expense of buying a new computer, they store transferred all her old information from her old computer (pics, songs, contacts, etc.). This week, my 4 year old son asked to play on Mommy’s computer. He loves looking at the pictures of the family!

But for some reason when I opened the pictures folder on the computer, it wouldn’t let me scroll down to the more recent pictures. It started at 2008 (three years before I even met my wife). As I was scrolling through, my wife had many pictures of her experiences in those years. Pictures with friends. Pictures at cool places. And pictures of dudes who were clearly ex-boyfriends!!!

My son asked, “who’s that guy?” And I said, “I have absolutely no idea!”

I remember my wife wanting me to get rid of MY old photos of ex’s!

Is it weird she has these???