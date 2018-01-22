**Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, January 20.

Ed posted a photo of himself hugging his love and kissing her on the cheek as she beams. “Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he captioned the pic. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

In March 2017, Sheeran told Us Weekly that he and Seaborn met through mutual friends when his tour stopped in New York, where she lived at the time.

Seaborn is the girl who inspired his ballad, “Perfect.” Congrats!

**JJ Watt has been named a finalist in the NFL’s “Man of the Year” competition.

Other finalists include Benjamin Watson — Baltimore Ravens tight end and Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers tight end.

Watt and Houston Astro Jose Altuve were named the 2017 Sportspersons of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Of course we can’t forget that Watt raised more than $37 million in Hurricane Harvey relief aid, and served as a beacon for what an athlete can do with their platform beyond sports.

Humbled & honored to even be mentioned in the same breath as Walter Payton. Also happy to share the nomination with @BenjaminSWatson and @gregolsen88 who are both extremely deserving. This is so much bigger than just one man. It’s about the good in all of humanity. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2018

**The cast of Jersey Shore has officially touched down in Miami to film their new MTV special, Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

Most of the original cast members, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo and Deena Nicole Cortese, are back in Miami and gearing up to relive their partying days in the warm city.

The decision to revisit Florida eight years later was made by fans of the MTV show.

**Tom Petty’s autopsy revealed that he passed away from an accidental drug overdose after taking a variety of medications. The late rocker’s family shared a statement via Facebook on Friday, January 19.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” the statement began. “Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip. Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury. On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication.”

As previously reported, Petty died at the age of 66 on October 2, 2017, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu.

**The New England Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl AGAIN, after coming back from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday. The final score was 24-to-20.

This is their third Super Bowl in four years, and it could also be their third WIN in four years.

This is Tom Brady’s eighth trip to the Super Bowl, and he’s 5-2 so far.

They’ll play the Philadelphia Eagles, who blew out the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an insane performance by back-up quarterback Nick Foles, who took over last month after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury. The final score was 38-to-7.

**Want to Drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? They’re Accepting Job Applications

Oscar Mayer is taking applications RIGHT NOW for its next group of Wienermobile drivers. They’re looking for people with public relations or marketing backgrounds who can start in June and work for a year, driving from coast-to-coast. Salary? Quote, “Competitive.”

The applications are due on the 31st, so if you’re interested, get on it now.

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their newborn daughter’s name over the weekend: It’s CHICAGO. They’ll call her Chi . . . pronounced “Shy” . . . for short. As far as anyone knows, they chose it because that’s Kanye’s hometown.

Twitter had fun with the name Chicago West, meanwhile, there’s a guy who already owns the Twitter handle @ChicagoWest, but he says he’s willing to GIVE it to them for free.

**There was a rumor that Olivia Munn went on a date with Chris Pratt, and that his ex-wife Anna Faris was upset about it.

So Olivia went on Instagram and said, quote, “Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex.

“Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

Then she joked about some of the couple names she and Chris could have, like “Crolivia”, “Prunn”, and “Olipratt”.

Then she texted Anna to deny she and Chris were dating. She added, quote, “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

And Anna replied, quote, “Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so [effing] crazy. You are so sweet to text. I love you. Having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! Let’s please catch up soon.”

**”Jumanji” Kept the Top Spot at the Box Office

In its fifth week in theaters, “Jumanji” kept the top spot at the box office, with another $20 million this weekend. The 9/11 military drama “12 Strong” opened in second, with $16.5 million.

Meanwhile, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has crossed the $600 million mark. Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, $20 million. Up to $317 million in its 5th week.

2. NEW: “12 Strong“, $16.5 million.

3. NEW: “Den of Thieves“, $15.3 million.

4. “The Post“, $12.2 million. Up to $45.2 million in its 5th week.

5. “The Greatest Showman“, $11 million. Up to $113.5 million in its 5th week