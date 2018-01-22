Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train today announced their momentous co-headline North American summer tour and are going to be taking the stage on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Toyota Center.

This marks the first time legendary duo Daryl Hall & John Oates will tour together with fellow award winning hitmakers, Train. Fans can expect full sets from both Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, followed by a showstopping joint set.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, January 29 at 10am local time in most cities on LiveNation.com.

