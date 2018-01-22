Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are approaching, and we’re gearing up for Music’s Biggest Night by looking back on some of the biggest moments in the history of the GRAMMY Awards.

Over the years, there have been some incredible moments on the GRAMMY stage. So we have picked three of our favorite unforgettable moments in the history of pop music from the GRAMMY Awards below. Relive the magic by watching these clips:

3. Adele OWNS the GRAMMY Stage – 2017

Adele’s triumphant return to the GRAMMY stage last year was nothing short of incredible. The English singer performed “Hello” and also appeared for a tribute to the late George Michael during the program. “Hello” would go on to win Song of the Year as well during the ceremony. The performance opened last year’s broadcast, and let’s just say this was nothing short of epic.

2. Jennifer Hudson’s Incredible Tribute to Whitney Houston – 2012

Whitney Houston’s death just hours before the 2012 Grammy Awards shook the music world to its core. Producers, of course, were forced to scramble to acknowledge the legend’s passing during the upcoming broadcast (just hours later). Jennifer Hudson covered “I Will Always Love You” to help the music industry begin healing after Whitney’s death.

1. Lady Gaga Arrives at the Ceremony as an… Egg?! – 2011

Lady Gaga has never been afraid to shock us (and be herself). Gaga arrived on the red carpet in the egg (which she called a vessel), and she would hatch from the egg during her performance of the hit song “Born This Way,” and it was JUST THAT AWESOME.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.