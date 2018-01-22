Filed Under:Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, kendrick lamar, Schoolboy Q, SiR, SZA, Top Dawg Entertainment
Top Dawg Entertainment announced their “TDE: The Championship Tour” complete with the label’s all-star roster including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced.

The North American Tour produced by Live Nation will kick off on May 4th in Vancouver and make its way across the U.S. before wrapping up in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Championship Tour will be in Houston on Saturday, May 19th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at Noon through LiveNation.com

Stay tuned to Mix 96.5 for a chance to win your way into the show!

Here are the all the dates on the tour:

DATE CITY VENUE
Fri-5/4 Vancouver, BC* Rogers Arena
Sat-5/5 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Sun-5/6 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Tue-5/8 Oakland, CA* Oracle Arena
Thu-5/10 Los Angeles, CA* The Forum
Sun-5/13 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Mon-5/14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue-5/15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Thu-5/17 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
Fri-5/18 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Sat-5/19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Tue-5/22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed-5/23 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri-5/25 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sat-5/26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun-5/27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Tue-5/29 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden
Wed-5/30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri-6/1 Bristow, VA (DC) Jiffy Lube Live
Sat-6/2 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sun-6/3 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Tue-6/5 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Thu-6/7 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Fri-6/8 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
Sat-6/9 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue-6/12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed-6/13 Detroit, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri-6/15 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat-6/16 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
