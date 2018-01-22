Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK
Top Dawg Entertainment announced their “TDE: The Championship Tour” complete with the label’s all-star roster including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced.
The North American Tour produced by Live Nation will kick off on May 4th in Vancouver and make its way across the U.S. before wrapping up in Pittsburgh, PA.
The Championship Tour will be in Houston on Saturday, May 19th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at Noon through LiveNation.com
Here are the all the dates on the tour:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Fri-5/4
|Vancouver, BC*
|Rogers Arena
|Sat-5/5
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Sun-5/6
|Portland, OR
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Tue-5/8
|Oakland, CA*
|Oracle Arena
|Thu-5/10
|Los Angeles, CA*
|The Forum
|Sun-5/13
|San Diego, CA
|Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
|Mon-5/14
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Tue-5/15
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Thu-5/17
|Dallas, TX
|Starplex Pavilion
|Fri-5/18
|Austin, TX
|Austin360 Amphitheater
|Sat-5/19
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
|Tue-5/22
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Wed-5/23
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|Fri-5/25
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Sat-5/26
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sun-5/27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Tue-5/29
|New York, NY*
|Madison Square Garden
|Wed-5/30
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Fri-6/1
|Bristow, VA (DC)
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sat-6/2
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sun-6/3
|Buffalo, NY
|Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
|Tue-6/5
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Thu-6/7
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|Fri-6/8
|Philadelphia, PA
|BB&T Pavilion
|Sat-6/9
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Tue-6/12
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed-6/13
|Detroit, MI*
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Fri-6/15
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sat-6/16
|Pittsburgh, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion