Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Top Dawg Entertainment announced their “TDE: The Championship Tour” complete with the label’s all-star roster including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced.

The North American Tour produced by Live Nation will kick off on May 4th in Vancouver and make its way across the U.S. before wrapping up in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Championship Tour will be in Houston on Saturday, May 19th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at Noon through LiveNation.com

Here are the all the dates on the tour: