The newest ad from Calvin Klein using the #MYCALVINS hashtag shows the Kardashian/Jenner clan in white tanks and undies…all showing their bellies EXCEPT FOR KYLIE.

Hmmm, is she stil lhiding her baby bump??

According to People, “The campaign was shot by Willy Vanderperre, and the use of the American quilt is to symbolize “unity between strong individuals. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”

Kourtney added: “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time. We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.”

However, we all know that Khloe is about 6 months pregnant now, and she doesn’t look very preggo in this picture. So mayyybe this was shot a long time ago? Maybe?