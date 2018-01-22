I got my haircut last Friday, finally! Thoughts?
Our boss Chase threw a SOUP-R-BOWL party that had nothing to do with football, but rather allllll the soups! This was my bowl, babe. Boyfriend Gabe had one that said BABE TWO. 😜
We finally were able to get all of my nephews and niece into one picture…some were happier than others, lol.
There’s a reason that I’m the favorite aunt! #bluesprinkledonuts
Last night we celebrated my grandma’s 84th birthday, with 30 people! Happy birthday Mimi!
Comments
Lauren KellyLauren Kelly What I do for MIX: Co-Host The Morning Mix 5:30-10a Birthday: March 4th Twitter Facebook Nickname: K2. Don’t ask,...More from Lauren Kelly