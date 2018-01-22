Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
I got my haircut last Friday, finally! Thoughts?

img 6925 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Our boss Chase threw a SOUP-R-BOWL party that had nothing to do with football, but rather allllll the soups! This was my bowl, babe. Boyfriend Gabe had one that said BABE TWO. 😜

img 6986 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

We finally were able to get all of my nephews and niece into one picture…some were happier than others, lol.

img 6949 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

There’s a reason that I’m the favorite aunt! #bluesprinkledonuts

img 6983 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Last night we celebrated my grandma’s 84th birthday, with 30 people! Happy birthday Mimi!

img 6988 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

