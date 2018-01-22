Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Congrats are in order for the newest Houston Astro newlyweds, George Springer and now wife Charlise Castro!

The two exchanged vows on Saturday, Jan 20th in a lavish wedding ceremony at The Resort of Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. Of course some of Springer’s teammates were on hand for his big day including Collin McHugh and his wife Ashley McHugh, Jake Marinsnick and his girlfriend Brittany Perry, Alex Bregman among others.

Congrats!

 

