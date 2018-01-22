Friday I had a friend driving with me in my car and asked if I had Bitcoin. Of course, I go into this whole long speech about I don’t really understand bitcoin but I’ll buy it if it makes me rich and then she points down and says, no is that bitcoin? NO, it’s my vacuum token at the car wash!

For the first time EVER in 10 years living in Houston, I took down my Christmas tree before my birthday! Sound the trumpets!

Saturday stuff my face at Brunch with Brian Ching and his wife and their beautiful son Chase, so much fun I didn’t even take my phone out so no photos.

However, when I got home, it was ALL “SNAPPED” all day until our bosses party that night.

Sunday is my standard Sunday. It’s all about Tacos and Target

Tacos-A-Go-Go for the win

At Target I found this gem! I’m gonna rock it on Valentine’s day!