She passed away in November at the age of 70, just two months after her husband.

A 70-year-old woman named Dolly Mamros worked as a secretary for 20 years at two different schools in Leechburg, Pennsylvania.

However, Dolly left a legacy for her kids, after she passed away she told her family to donate some of her money from her life insurance policy to pay for kids lunches at school who couldn’t afford them.

Like the lunch fairy here in Houston! In total, she gave the school $6,000!

Some of the money is going to pay overdue lunch bills and until the money runs out, every child is going to be able to eat a hot lunch at school!