Any parent (well, most parents hopefully) want to see their children be more successful than they are. But you can help! A new study reported by the Daily Mirror analyzed more than 500,000 resumes to find which first names were connected to the highest-paying jobs.

The results:

The boys’ names that make the most money are Oscar and George.

And the boys’ names that make the least are Jack and Jacob.

The girls’ names that make the most money are Lily and Isabella.

And the girls’ names that make the least are Olivia and Jessica.

