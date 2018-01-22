Every Monday, we find the very best Dad jokes and share them. You know how this goes: Lauren becomes “Laughin’ Lauren” right at the beginning.

Lauren eliminated herself with:

Did you know the first French fries weren’t actually cooked in France? They were cooked in Greece.

Geoff was eliminated with:

How do you organize a space themed party? You planet!

And the rest:

Where do spaghetti and sauce go to dance? The meat ball.

Where did the baseball keep its lemonade? In the pitcher.

Why can’t two elephants go swimming? Because they only have one pair of trunks.

I don’t trust trees. Because they seem shady.

Why did the birdie go to the hospital? To get a tweetment.

What did the teddy bear say after dinner? I’m stuffed!

What do skeletons order at a restaurant? Spare ribs.

What would you eat while watching a scary movie? I scream!

How do skeletons communicate? Cell bone.

Why are doctors always calm? They have a lot of patients.

Why don’t babies eat salt? Cause they’re sodium Cute.

What do you call a baby monkey? Chimp off the old block.