I always said when I was 18 I was an adult. My argument, I could vote. Then I realized I wasn’t an adult and didn’t feel like an adult so then I thought, 21 cause I could go to a bar. Still didn’t feel like an adult. Then I bumped it up to 22 cause I would graduate college, that’s when I would be an adult. Didn’t feel like an adult then either!

So when are you an adult? What moment in your life did you say, yep, I’m an adult.

According to this article from the Telegraph, 24 is the age.

That is when your brains and body reach adulthood.

What was that moment that made you feel like an adult?