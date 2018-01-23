**Neil Diamond announced that he’s retiring from touring. It’s abrupt . . . but there’s a good reason. He was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and his doctors have advised him NOT to tour.

Neil will turn 77 TOMORROW . . . and last April, he launched a massive 50th anniversary tour, which included more than 50 shows in North America and Europe. On top of that, he only took a month off between the two legs.

He was supposed to travel to Australia to begin the third leg in March, but those concerts have been canceled. Neil put out this statement, quote, “It’s with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement . . .

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording, and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world . . . this ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Neil will get a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys on Sunday. He also rang in the New Year by leading a massive sing-along of “Sweet Caroline” in Times Square. It’s unclear when he was diagnosed.

**The Mighty Ducks franchise may be making its way to TV! ABC Signature Studios is in early development for a series based on the ’90s franchise, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

While no network is attached, original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner reportedly approached ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood about creating the series.

The report goes on to say that the show will not be shopped around anytime soon and that the 1992 film’s original stars Emilio Estevez (Gordon Bombay) and Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway) are not attached … yet.

US WEEKLY

“The Mighty Ducks” might soon become a TV show, because ducks fly together https://t.co/HIIxbf7Mhw pic.twitter.com/2uXhoeeoS7 — HelloGiggles (@hellogiggles) January 23, 2018

**A new survey by Buzzfeed found how many people consider different text moves rude. Check out the results:

1. Texting on a date, 94% of people say it’s rude.

2. Texting during a movie at a theater, 87%.

3. Texting while you’re out to dinner with other people, 76%.

4. Just replying to a text with a lowercase “k,” 65%.

5. Just sending a one-word response, 33%.

6. Intentionally waiting to respond to a text, 31%.

7. Texting while you walk, 26%.

8. Texting someone who’s in the room, 14%.

9. Using a lot of emojis, 11%.

10. Texting long paragraphs, 7%.

**According to a new survey, 56% of Americans say they’ll stop to pick up a penny if they see one on the street.

And it doesn’t even matter how much money you make. People who make over $80,000-a-year are just a tiny bit less likely to stop for a penny than people who make less than $40,000.

Some of us have higher standards though…

11% of people say they’ll only stop for a nickel . . . 6% for a dime . . . 14% for a quarter . . . and 6% won’t stop to pick up ANY coin in the street.

**On Sunday, approximately 100 people gathered in Montgomery, Alabama to hold a candlelight vigil . . . for a Taco Bell that burned down last week.

(???)

They gathered in the Arby’s parking lot, next to where the Taco Bell used to stand.

They held candles, there was a musical performance, and everyone talked about how the other restaurants in the area couldn’t meet their needs.

One woman said, quote, “Waffle House is open, but if you really want to get full, you’ve got to have 10 dollars . . . [and] sometimes they’re out of waffles. Taco Bell, they’re never out of tortillas.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt when the Taco Bell burned down. The owners say they were, quote, “overwhelmed” by the vigil and they’re planning to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible.

Check out pics HERE

"Baja blast…baja blaaassst!" Fans came together for a candlelight vigil for the Montgomery Taco Bell that burned last week. https://t.co/KtNxWMH4Xs pic.twitter.com/UoGSJBEG3F — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) January 22, 2018

**All five Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — star in the latest edition of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign.

The famous family seductively poses in the brand’s iconic underwear, laying on top of each other on a quilted blanket. While the rest of her sisters show off their fit stomachs, Kylie remains covered in each shot.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Kylie is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but she has never publicly addressed her pregnancy.

Fans were not happy to see her completely covered in the ad, tweeting things like:

“Kylie boo we know you’re pregnant you ain’t fooling us #MyCalvins”

“Anyone else thinking Kylie Jenner just needs to come out and say it since the #MYCALVINS ads?”

Another wrote, “@KylieJenner baby girl… we know you’re pregnant just show us the baby belly and we’ll let you live #MYCALVINS.”

**The Stark sisterhood is real!

Sophie Turner asked her Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Joe Jonas.

Williams, 20, was asked in an interview with Radio Times on Sunday, January 21, if she was “already bidding for a role as bridesmaid” in Turner’s wedding. The Early Man voice actress responded, “I’ve already got it.”

As previously reported, Turner, 21, and the DNCE frontman, 28, who started dating in Fall 2016, announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts in October 2017. In the photo, Turner rests her hand on top of Jonas,’ showing off her pear-shaped bling.