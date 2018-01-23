Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
PA Images/Sipa USA

Britney Spears just announced that she is hittin the road!! She is heading out with her “Piece of Me” show in select cities.

According to Perez Hilton, the news comes just a few weeks after she ended her successful (first) Las Vegas residency.

Brit Brit confirmed the news on Monday evening on Twitter saying:

Tickets for select shows in Europe have already gone on sale, but Britney has yet to announce when tickets will go on sale for the North American tour dates. Here are the dates that have been scheduled for the tour:

7/12/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/13/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/15/18 Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT

7/17/18 Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands

7/19/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/20/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/23/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/24/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

8/4/18 Brighton Pride in Brighton, UK

8/6/18 Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

8/8/18 Smukfest in Skanderborg, Denmark

8/10/18 Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway

8/11/18 Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden

8/13/18 Sparkassenpark in Monchengladbach, Germany

8/15/18 Sportspaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

8/17/18 Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, UK

8/18/18 Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK

8/20/18 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

8/22/18 SSE Hydro in Glasgow, UK

8/24/18 O2 Arena in London, England

