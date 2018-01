A survey at the National Today showed which pies are our favorites. Not many surprises on this list! The results:

1. Apple, 19%.

2. Pumpkin, 17%.

3. Chocolate, 16%.

4. Pecan, 13%.

5. Cherry, 8%.

6. Lemon meringue, 6%.

7. Strawberry, 5%.

8. Blueberry, 4%.

Yum!