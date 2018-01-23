Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake has added a second Houston date for his ‘Man of the Woods‘ tour!

Previously announced, JT will be stopping in town on May 23rd…and now again May 25th! Tickets go on sale Monday, January 29th at 10a for the new date.

(so what’s he gonna do on that one day off in between? Wanna do lunch Justin? Let me know! haha)

On the official Toyota Center website, it says:

“Toyota Center is excited to welcome back global superstar Justin Timberlake on May 23 and 25. He will make his highly anticipated return to the stage with The Man Of The Woods Tour. The Man Of The Woods Tour is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on February 2. The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences. Don’t miss this highly anticipated show in Houston this May!”

