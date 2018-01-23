Xinhua/Sipa USA

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards this morning in Beverly Hills. Jimmy Kimmel will be your host, and the 90th Annual 2018 Oscars will air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominees:

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live Action Short

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Original Song

Mighty River

Mystery of Love

Remember Me

Stand Up For Something

This Is Me

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound