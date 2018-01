I have known Lauren Kelly for almost 10 years and when she says she’s almost ready, it means she has an outfit picked out. Do you have a friend that takes forever to get ready? That is always “fashionably” late?

That friend for me is Lauren Kelly.

I have adjusted my time schedule for that.

What are your tips to get your tardy friends on time?

Some tricks I try.

Bring Beer to drink it passes the waiting time Lie about the start time

What are your tips?