The Independent reports that to a new study out of the University of Nottingham in England found the temperature of your nose is directly connected to how hard your brain is working.

The more mentally exhausted people were, the colder their noses got, regardless of the weather. Why? The researchers think it’s because your brain is using most of the blood you’ve got available when you’re working hard so there’s not much left for the rest of your face.

Or you might just be like Lauren Kelly and you’re cold when it’s 62 degrees outside. Science is still trying to figure out what’s up with that!