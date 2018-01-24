Filed Under:All The Feels, Lotto, Woman was going to be homless and then won the lotto

You know I love the lotto and I wanna win and I’m jealous of anyone that wins anytime. However, I’m gonna give Shawna Donnely from Michigan a pass because I’m not even a bit jealous of her. She was taking care of her elderly mother full-time and things were bad for them financially. It was so bad that she thought she might end up homeless. However, last Saturday she bought a lotto ticket for $2 and she ended up winning $25,000 a year for LIFE!

She took the lump sum on Monday, which was about 390,000.

 

She said she’s gonna put a down payment on a house, buy a car and put the rest in the bank!

 

