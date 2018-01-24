Filed Under:bad boss, cell phones, working from home

With cell phones and internet access, it can turn to “turn off” when you get home. Some of us are tempted to do work from home, check e-mails and text messages from the office.

The question though is that required?  Or is it just an added bonus when you work from home? Can your boss really be upset with you if don’t answer calls late at night? During your kid’s basketball games? During a school play?

If you don’t respond immediately to an e-mail because you were at the gym at 7:00 at night?

Are we on the clock all the time?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live