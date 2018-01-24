With cell phones and internet access, it can turn to “turn off” when you get home. Some of us are tempted to do work from home, check e-mails and text messages from the office.

The question though is that required? Or is it just an added bonus when you work from home? Can your boss really be upset with you if don’t answer calls late at night? During your kid’s basketball games? During a school play?

If you don’t respond immediately to an e-mail because you were at the gym at 7:00 at night?

Are we on the clock all the time?