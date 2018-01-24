Flowers, bears, hearts, engagement rings…CANDY…just a few popular things that get bought on Valentine’s Day every year. Would you rather want your significant other to buy you chocolates? Truffles? Or candy hearts perhaps?

Well, it’s expected that $1.7 Billion will be spent on candy for the holiday this year, and the website CandyStore.com just analyzed their last 10 years of sales between January 1st and February 14th to figure out the most popular candies for Valentine’s Day. Here’s what they found:

1. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates seemed to have a lock on the top spot as the most popular candy . . . but just last year, conversation hearts finally took over as number one.

2. Conversation hearts are the best seller in 19 states and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are the best seller in 13 states.

3. Chocolate roses are the third-most popular . . . they’re number one in five states.

4. And Alabama is the only state where candy necklaces are the most popular Valentine’s Day candy.

Source: CandyStore.com