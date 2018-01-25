**As if “Big Little Lies” wasn’t winning enough awards, HBO is adding Meryl Streep to the cast for Season Two.

Meryl will play Mary Louise Wright . . . the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman’s character Celeste Wright, and mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character Perry Wright.

Obviously, it’s rare for Meryl to do TV since she’s so busy starring in Academy Award-winning movies, but sources say she’ll make around $800,000 per episode. There will be seven episodes in Season Two, but they won’t premiere until NEXT year.

VARIETY

Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!! pic.twitter.com/VWYcUl7rzd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 24, 2018

**Elton John says he’s retiring from the road after one last tour.

It’s called ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,’ and it’ll launch on September 8th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and stop in Houston for two dates in December ’18. Before it’s through, Elton will play more than 300 shows across five continents: hitting North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South America, and Australia.

He expects it to wrap up in 2021, more than three years from now.

He’ll be 74 then, and he wants to spend time with his family. He says, quote, “I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets for the initial U.S. shows go on sale NEXT Friday.

The yellow brick road leads to… The #EltonFarewellTour! Get tickets for Elton’s final tour and watch the incredible Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launch video at https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/pyiPP3KHuN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

**According to a new survey, one out of three Americans say they CAN’T get through a meal without being on their phone.

On the opposite end of things, 17% of people say they NEVER have their phone with them when they’re eating. That’s half the number of people who are glued to their phone during meals.

The survey also found the average American thinks about food seven times a day. But 3% of us who REALLY love food think about it at least 31 times a day.

**The Tide Pod Challenge is actually HELPING Tide’s sales.

And no, it’s not just because tons of people are running out to buy Tide Pods to eat them on YouTube, regular people are buying them, you know, for laundry.

A new survey found the number of people who’ve talked about Tide with their family and friends in the past two weeks is at its highest point in YEARS.

And even if a lot of those conversations are negative, apparently just discussing the brand AT ALL is enough to get people interested in it.

41% say they’ve bought Tide or they’re considering buying Tide the next time they need detergent . . . that’s up from 38% three weeks ago.

**According to a new study, driving a sports car is really GOOD for your overall wellbeing. It’s good for your mental health, emotional health, physical health, and everything in between.

Why? It’s because, apparently, having super-exciting little moments in your day is great for you. And when people were driving a fast, powerful car, they had at least two of those moments a day . . . even when they were just doing their regular commute.

The only thing that provided more of those moments was being on a roller coaster. But driving the sports car gave people more “buzz” feelings than shopping . . . watching “Game of Thrones” or football . . . kissing . . . dancing . . . or eating.

Now, there IS one big catch to all of this. The study was sponsored by Ford, so they definitely have a bias here. But it was conducted by real doctors and research scientists.

**David Schwimmer is starring in the Skittles Super Bowl commercial that NO ONE will see. Well, no one except some random teenager.

If you haven’t heard, the Skittles ad won’t air during the game. Instead, a teenager from Canoga Park, California will be the only one to see it. But viewers will be able to watch his REACTION to it through a livestream on Facebook.

Skittles has released four 15-second ‘teasers’ featuring David. In one, there’s a talking sandwich . . . there’s one where David is adrift in space . . . there’s another where he’s a weird monster with glowing eyes . . . and one where he’s a puppet’s puppet.

They’re all pretty weird. In each video, he questions whether what you’re seeing is an actual scene from the ad. Of course, for all we know, NONE of them are.

Skittles claims that no one else will EVER see the ad . . . not even David Schwimmer. Do you think they’ll keep their word . . . or will this thing end up online a couple days after the game? Here is one of the four ads:

**GRUMPY CAT just won a $710,000 copyright infringement case. Well, her owners did.

A beverage company called Grenade had a license to sell a line of iced coffees called Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino. But they were using the cat’s image on other products, so her owners sued.

Their lawyer says, quote, “It’s important precedent when you have something like a meme online. It’s the first verdict ever rendered in favor of a viral meme. Memes have rights too.”

**Kim Kardashian has a brand new baby, and she might already be looking for the next one. In fact, she’s supposedly been in the market for a while. A source says Kim wants a big family, and she’s not really willing to wait.

Quote, “Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby. She’s so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate. Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate’s husband in the delivery room.” That’s what was reposted by PEOPLE Magazine…

Don’t get too excited though. Kim is calling this story “Fake news.”

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

**There’s a new “Cat in the Hat” movie in the works, and this time it’ll be animated, like it should be. It’s part of a new deal between DR. SEUSS Enterprises and Warner Brothers to make movies using his characters and stories.

An exec at the Seuss company says the movies will, quote, “reimagine the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

Warner Brothers is also working on a “Green Eggs and Ham” TV show for Netflix.