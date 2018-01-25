Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Beyonce fans, rejoice! The singer will be in attendance at ‘The Grammys‘ on Sunday night, but only as a date with her husband Jay-Z, not as a performer.

According to US Weekly, “After a show-stopping performance at last year’s show, Beyoncé will be in attendance at the 2018 Grammys this weekend, sources confirm to Us. “She has called in a bunch of dresses for the Grammys. So, safe to say she’ll be attending with Jay on Sunday.”

The source adds Bey will be there to support Jay-Z, who is nominated for eight awards for his album 4:44. Jay will not be performing either.

The Grammy Awards will air live this Sunday night at 7:30p on CBS.