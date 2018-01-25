Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Filed Under:4:44, attend, Awards, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Jay-Z, Perform, The Grammys
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Beyonce fans, rejoice! The singer will be in attendance at ‘The Grammys‘ on Sunday night, but only as a date with her husband Jay-Z, not as a performer.

According to US Weekly, “After a show-stopping performance at last year’s show, Beyoncé will be in attendance at the 2018 Grammys this weekend, sources confirm to Us. “She has called in a bunch of dresses for the Grammys. So, safe to say she’ll be attending with Jay on Sunday.”

The Grammy Awards will air live this Sunday night at 7:30p on CBS.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live