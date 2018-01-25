I was looking at the trending topics on Twitter earlier this morning, and I saw that one of the big topics was #TeenageMe3WordsAndAGif
Well of course all 3 of us had to get in on this and do our own! Take a look at our tweets below, and let us know what yours would be!
#TeenageMe3WordsAndAGIF I had headgear pic.twitter.com/WdksEVmnqY
— Sarah Pepper (@realsarahpepper) January 25, 2018
#TeenageMe3WordsAndAGIF I WAS LOUD pic.twitter.com/yESxquQA2g
— Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) January 25, 2018
#TeenageMe3WordsAndAGif
nineties.
braces.
ermagerrrrrd. pic.twitter.com/VMtGgmnFyF
— Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) January 25, 2018
Comments
