Ah, MySpace! Before Facebook, there was MySpace and your TOP FRIENDS! You had a music quote that was the first vague way to tell someone you were mad at them or in love with them. The top 8 Friends was the hierarchy that ruled shade before shade even came along.

So here are some of my fav photos from MySpace.

This is the first day Lauren Kelly and I met and I knew we would be friends for all time!

My first year in Houston was also Brian Cushing’s first year and we went bowling with him and the Texans.

Our final party in Evansville, Indiana before we left at our Little Black Dress Party.

My first Hurricane, Hurricane Ike.