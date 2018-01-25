Filed Under:Myspace photos, sarah pepper

Ah, MySpace! Before Facebook, there was MySpace and your TOP FRIENDS! You had a music quote that was the first vague way to tell someone you were mad at them or in love with them. The top 8 Friends was the hierarchy that ruled shade before shade even came along.

So here are some of my fav photos from MySpace.

This is the first day Lauren Kelly and I met and I knew we would be friends for all time!

myspace 9 For Your Throwback Thursday Enjoyment. Here Are Sarah Peppers Myspace Photos!

My first year in Houston was also Brian Cushing’s first year and we went bowling with him and the Texans.

myspace 10 For Your Throwback Thursday Enjoyment. Here Are Sarah Peppers Myspace Photos!

Our final party in Evansville, Indiana before we left at our Little Black Dress Party.

mom and me For Your Throwback Thursday Enjoyment. Here Are Sarah Peppers Myspace Photos!

My first Hurricane, Hurricane Ike.

myspace 8 For Your Throwback Thursday Enjoyment. Here Are Sarah Peppers Myspace Photos!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live