Sarah,

I know you’re upset that the dance didn’t go so well and things with Dan didn’t work out and at the after party you saw Brian making out with Clarinet Kristy but the upside is that track is starting soon and I know you’re going to make varsity for the mile and 2 mile. Options start after school today. I hope you go.

Katie,

Katie,

I’m gonna go to track but I hear Clarinet Kristy is on the team too and she runs the relay. No way am I running a relay with her. It’s hard enough to see her in Biology. I can’t believe it’s only first period and I’m already hungry. I would buy a sucker to snack on but the band is selling them and I’m not doing it.

Sarah

Sarah,

I have some fruit by the foot in bag I’ll give it to you in third period. NO! Don’t buy the suckers, you know that money is going for the band trip to Indianapolis for Nationals. It’s another overnight. Don’t do it, I’m not buying their suckers either! I’m glad you’re going to do track. Think of it this way, you’re faster than her and maybe she won’t even be on the relay and if she is, you’re above this and be safe.

Katie

Katie,

I am nice but my heart hurts right now and it didn’t work with Brian, it didn’t work with Dan, I’m going to go through high school and never have a boyfriend, EVER! This is it. I’m just gonna be alone, I guess I should just start collecting cats now. By the way, thanks for the Friendgram it was very nice.

Sarah

Sarah,

Absolutely, they are only a quarter at lunch and I know you really needed it, plus the money goes toward the baseball team. By the way I bought it from Corey Smith. He’s cute. He’s short but one thing, he’s in the band. He plays the saxophone too but wouldn’t it be awesome if you started dating another first chair saxophone player? That would show Brian! I’ll get his pager number in Econ.

Katie

Katie,

Ok, I’ll put a hold on the cats. Get me his pager number.

Sarah