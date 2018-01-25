HISD will add extra minutes to the end of each school day for the remainder of the 2017-18 year. The added minutes will make up for instruction time lost to this month’s winter ice storm, which closed schools for two days Jan. 16-17.
-
All elementary schools will add 10 minutes to the end of their instructional day starting Jan. 29, 2018.
-
All middle schools will add 10 minutes to the end of their instructional day starting Jan. 29, 2018.
-
High schools will add between zero and 20 minutes to the end of their instructional day, depending on their current schedule, starting on Jan. 29, 2018. The majority of high schools will need to add 10 or fewer minutes to their schedules, and the changes at individual high schools will be communicated by the schools.