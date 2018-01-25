Photo: Birdie Thompson / Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake has released his new track “Say Something,” which features country star Chris Stapleton.

Related: Joey Fatone Shuts Down *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors

It’s our latest listen to Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man of the Woods, which is set to be released on Feb. 2.

The singer has already shared the tracks “Filthy,” and “Supplies.” As with the previous songs, the new single comes courtesy of a music video.

The clip features the pair coming together for a live performance in a single continuous shot.

Check out the latest from JT, which contains some brief celebratory profanity, now at Radio.com.