The New York Post reports that a new survey says one out of three Americans cannot get through a meal without being on their phone!

On the flip side, 17% of people say they never have their phone with them when they’re eating. That’s half the number of people who are glued to their phone during meals.

The survey also found the average American thinks about food seven times a day. But 3% of us who really love food think about it at least 31 times a day.