Top Dawg Entertainment announced their “TDE: The Championship Tour” with a Houston date earlier this week and we want to help you get tickets first!

The tour will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on May 19th and it will feature some of the label’s all-star roster including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and more!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26th but you can get yours now!

The Radio Presale will be available until 10 pm tonight, just click here and put in the code “MIX” to get your tickets