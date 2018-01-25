Filed Under:kendrick lamar, SZA, Top Dawg Entertainment
Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Top Dawg Entertainment announced their “TDE: The Championship Tour” with a Houston date earlier this week and we want to help you get tickets first!

The tour will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on May 19th and it will feature some of the label’s all-star roster including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and more!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26th but you can get yours now!

The Radio Presale will be available until 10 pm tonight, just click here and put in the code “MIX” to get your tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live