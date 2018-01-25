Whether you’re married or have been with someone for a while, I think we can all agree one of the best parts of any relationship is when your partner does things that you do NOT want to do!

For example, my wife Jillian is great at yelling at customer service people who are not doing the stuff they are supposed to be doing. Last week, she was on the phone with our TV provider about how they overcharged us for our package. I had previously tried to get them to fix the error but they didn’t. But when SHE called, they fixed it in 5 minutes! How awesome is that?

Another example: Lauren’s boyfriend Gabe kills all the insects in her apartment AND he does all the stuff that requires a tall person. Again, how awesome is that?