**”InStyle” magazine just released an interview that was conducted a month ago, and in it, Oprah Winfrey talked about how ‘Oprah 2020’ is NOT going to happen.

She said, quote, “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so, it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.

“I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

She also talked about how people are trying to convince her to run by selling her buddy Gayle King on the idea . . . but she says even Gayle admits that it wouldn’t be good for her, although it could be good for everyone else.

The interview happened a month ago…before the Globes speech that sparked the Oprah 2020 hysteria. But no matter how fired up some people got . . . chances are, it’s just not going to happen.

**Should the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday? According to a new survey, your head of HR probably has your back.

According to a new survey, 72% of HR managers think the Monday after the big game SHOULD be a paid holiday.

They got a list of six different events, and had to choose which one should get a holiday. 72% said the day after the Super Bowl. The second most popular choice was the day after the NBA finals with just 5% of the vote.

2% said the day after the Oscars . . . 2% said the day after the World Cup . . . another 2% said the day after the Stanley Cup Finals . . . and just 1% said the day after the last game of the World Series. 17% said NONE of those days should be a holiday.

32% of us have shown up late the day after a major sporting event. 27% have called in sick.

**A Bar Will Kick Out Anyone Caught Using the Word “Literally”

The word “literally” has been misused so much over the past few decades, that it’s REALLY upset some people.

There’s a bar in New York City called Continental that’s SO SICK of people overusing “literally” that they just instituted a new policy. Anyone who’s caught using the word inside has five minutes to finish their drink . . . and then they have to leave.

But if you start a sentence with “I literally,” then you don’t even get the grace period and you get kicked out immediately.

LITERALLY

**There’s a story in the “Wall Street Journal” right now about how the biggest way to tell if a new relationship is serious or not is . . . whether you know the other person’s last name.

You’re mostly meeting people on dating apps, where you only see their first name . . . or you meet them out and put them in your phone with their first name and the place you met, like “Geoff gym” or “Sarah club.”

And everyone knows that people like keeping that extra layer of distance . . . so you’re really not SUPPOSED to ask for their last name.

That means: If you’re texting with someone and they offer up their last name, they’re cool with you being able to Google them and social media stalk them . . . which means they’re serious about YOU.

**Apparently your DOG can catch the flu too. Here are some tips on how to keep them healthy. Look out for symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and a reduced appetite . . . watch for an outbreak in your area and avoid places like dog parks if other dogs are getting sick . . . and get them vaccinated if your vet offers the dog flu shot.

Luckily canine influenza is rarely deadly, but it IS very contagious. Here are four tips on how to keep your dog safe.

1. Look for symptoms. Dog flu symptoms involve the respiratory system. So look for coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, sluggish energy, and a reduced appetite.

2. Be especially careful with dogs that have a higher chance of getting sick. Older dogs and dogs that regularly go to the dog park, doggy daycare, or a boarding facility are at a higher risk of coming down with dog flu because of how contagious it is.

3. Get them a vaccine. Yes, there IS a flu shot for your dog. And just like the human one it doesn’t entirely eliminate your dog’s risk of getting sick, but it CAN reduce how severe their illness is and how long they’re sick. Not all vets offer it though.

4. Watch for an outbreak. Dog flu is highly contagious, so be on the lookout for an outbreak in your area. And if there IS one, use extra caution and avoid public areas like dog parks as much as possible.

**New in Theaters:

1. “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (PG-13)

This is the final movie in the “Maze Runner” trilogy and Dylan O’Brien is back along with Patricia Clarkson and Aiden Gillen.

2. “Hostiles” (R)

Christian Bale plays an Army captain in the Old West. It also stars Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi and Adam Beach.

**Steven Spielberg is remaking “West Side Story“, the 1957 Broadway musical that became a movie that went on to win 10 Oscars in 1962. There’s no word yet on casting. This will be Spielberg’s first musical.

The pressure’s on not to screw this one up, the original movie won TEN OSCARS in 1962, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for George Chakiris and Rita Moreno.

The original Broadway production opened in 1957, and won two Tonys.

**One website dug through ‘Google Trends‘ data to figure out which Netflix show was the most popular in each state. They had to do it this way because Netflix doesn’t make their streaming data available. And because of that, there was a flaw.

Somehow, “Star Trek: Discovery” was the #1 searched Netflix show in Oregon, Colorado, and Alaska . . . even though it’s not even on Netflix. They didn’t really explain that . . . although the show IS available on Netflix internationally.

“Orange Is the New Black” was #1 in 15 states, which was more than any other show. “American Vandal” was the most popular in five states, and several shows were #1 in three states.

Somewhat surprisingly, “Stranger Things” was only #1 in ONE state: Utah.

Texas watches a lot of… “Ingobernable” (???)

**Lynard Skynard is the latest act to announce that they’re leaving the road for good.

They’re launching a farewell tour on May 4th, with special guests including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., and more.

The only remaining founding member is guitarist Gary Rossington. Drummer Rickey Medlocke played with the band in 1971, but he was only around briefly as a part-time member. He didn’t officially join the band until the late ’90s.

Johnny Van Zant has been the lead singer since they reunited in 1987. Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale NEXT Friday.